Liam Neeson fears for future of cinema amid streaming boom

Lynn Rusk
  • Liam Neeson has voiced significant apprehension about the future of cinema, fearing that traditional theatrical releases will be bypassed in favour of streaming platforms.
  • The 73-year-old Northern Irish actor shared his concerns while promoting his latest film, Cold Storage, where he plays a seasoned bioterror operative.
  • Neeson highlighted the changing landscape of Hollywood, including mergers and buyouts, and questioned what will happen to feature films.
  • Despite his veteran status, Neeson expressed a keen interest in collaborating with emerging talent and praised his Cold Storage co-stars, Joe Keery and Georgina Campbell.
  • The thriller, which centres on containing a dangerous parasitic fungus, is scheduled for release in UK cinemas this Friday.
