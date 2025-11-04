Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lewis Capaldi surprises fans as ‘Sally’ during Role Model’s London gig

Lewis Capaldi revealed as Role Model's London 'Sally'
  • Lewis Capaldi made a surprise appearance on stage with US singer Role Model at the Eventim Apollo in London.
  • The Scottish singer joined Role Model during his concert on Monday, 3 November.
  • Capaldi played the character "Sally" from Role Model's viral TikTok hit "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out".
  • Role Model frequently invites celebrities, including Charli XCX and Kate Hudson, to play "Sally" at his shows.
  • Capaldi appeared on stage with a beer in hand and danced with Role Model to the 2024 song.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in