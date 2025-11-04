Lewis Capaldi surprises fans as ‘Sally’ during Role Model’s London gig
- Lewis Capaldi made a surprise appearance on stage with US singer Role Model at the Eventim Apollo in London.
- The Scottish singer joined Role Model during his concert on Monday, 3 November.
- Capaldi played the character "Sally" from Role Model's viral TikTok hit "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out".
- Role Model frequently invites celebrities, including Charli XCX and Kate Hudson, to play "Sally" at his shows.
- Capaldi appeared on stage with a beer in hand and danced with Role Model to the 2024 song.