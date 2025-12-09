Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio discusses deliberate choice he made about his public persona

One Battle After Another (Trailer 2)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, named Time magazine's 'Entertainer of the Year', discussed his deliberate choice to largely stay out of the public eye.
  • He explained his philosophy is to only appear when he has 'something to say' or 'something to show for it', otherwise preferring to 'disappear as much as you possibly can'.
  • This strategy began after the success of the 1997 film Titanic, as he sought to ensure a long career by preventing audiences from growing tired of him.
  • Despite his efforts to remain incognito, his dating life has consistently garnered attention, though he is currently dating 27-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.
  • DiCaprio also shared an anecdote from his childhood acting career, where an agent suggested he change his 'ethnic' name, Leonardo DiCaprio, to 'Lenny Williams', a proposal his father rejected.
