Watch Leonardo DiCaprio’s heartfelt tribute to ‘dear friend’ Jane Goodall
- Leonardo DiCaprio delivered a touching tribute to the late conservationist Jane Goodall at her funeral service.
- Goodall, a world-renowned expert on chimpanzee behaviour, passed away in October at the age of 91.
- DiCaprio, an Oscar-winning actor, referred to Goodall as an "enlightened Homo sapien" during the ceremony.
- The tribute took place at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.
- DiCaprio shared personal memories, cherishing every conversation, adventure, laugh, and shared whiskey with his "dear friend".