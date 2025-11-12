Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch Leonardo DiCaprio’s heartfelt tribute to ‘dear friend’ Jane Goodall

Leonardo DiCaprio's touching tribute to Jane Goodall
  • Leonardo DiCaprio delivered a touching tribute to the late conservationist Jane Goodall at her funeral service.
  • Goodall, a world-renowned expert on chimpanzee behaviour, passed away in October at the age of 91.
  • DiCaprio, an Oscar-winning actor, referred to Goodall as an "enlightened Homo sapien" during the ceremony.
  • The tribute took place at Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.
  • DiCaprio shared personal memories, cherishing every conversation, adventure, laugh, and shared whiskey with his "dear friend".
