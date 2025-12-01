Leona Lewis hit joins festive hall of fame
- Leona Lewis's festive anthem, 'One More Sleep', has been crowned the most streamed British Christmas song of the 21st century.
- Released in 2013, the track has amassed over 190 million streams across the UK, peaking at number three on the singles chart.
- Coldplay’s 'Christmas Lights' secured second place, followed by Lily Allen’s cover of Keane’s 'Somewhere Only We Know' in third.
- Alexandra Burke’s 'Hallelujah' is the biggest 21st-century Christmas song overall when combining streaming figures and physical sales.
- Martin Talbot, chief executive of Official Charts, celebrated modern classics like Lewis's song joining the festive hall of fame.