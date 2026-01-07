Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals she has ‘lost trust’ after husband Andre Gray’s ‘betrayal’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock opens up on heartbreak as she reveals husband betrayed her
  • Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed on Paloma Faith’s podcast that she was “heartbroken” after her footballer husband Andre Gray “betrayed her”.
  • The former Little Mix singer stated she “lost trust” in Gray following a difficult period in their relationship.
  • Pinnock, 34, expressed the pain of heartbreak, especially from someone she deeply loves.
  • She disclosed that Gray, whom she has been in a relationship with since 2016, subsequently attended therapy.
  • Gray's therapy was prompted by his desire to change, which Pinnock confirmed he achieved.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in