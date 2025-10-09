Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hungarian author beats Murakami to Nobel Literature prize

Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, who won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature
Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, who won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature (APA/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai has been awarded this year’s prestigious Nobel Prize in Literature.
  • The Nobel Committee at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm announced the prize on Thursday.
  • Krasznahorkai is widely recognised for his 1985 novel Satantango and his dystopian works, which have earned him numerous accolades, including the 2019 National Book Award for translated literature and the 2015 Man Booker International Prize.
  • Several of his novels, such as Satantango and The Melancholy of Resistance, have been adapted into feature films.
  • Other authors tipped to win the award included Norwegian Wood writer Haruki Murakami, Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood and British-American author Salman Rushdie.
