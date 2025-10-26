‘TV mom’ known to millions dies aged 100
- June Lockhart, the acclaimed "TV mum" known for her roles in 'Lassie' and 'Lost in Space', has died at the age of 100.
- Lockhart died of natural causes at her home in Santa Monica on Thursday, with her daughter and granddaughter present.
- She was widely recognised for portraying Ruth Martin in 'Lassie' from 1958 to 1964 and Maureen Robinson in 'Lost in Space' from 1965 to 1968.
- Despite her wholesome on-screen image, Lockhart described herself as adventurous, enjoying activities such as rock 'n' roll and plane-gliding.
- The daughter of character actor Gene Lockhart, she also had a keen interest in journalism and frequently attended White House news conferences.