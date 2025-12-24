Larry David falls out with comedian over Trump disagreement
- Bill Maher has confirmed that he and Larry David are no longer friends following a political disagreement.
- The rift originated from David's satirical essay, My Dinner with Adolf, which critiqued Maher's meeting with Donald Trump.
- Maher had met with Donald Trump in April, subsequently describing the US president as 'gracious' and 'measured'.
- David's essay, written from the perspective of a writer meeting Adolf Hitler, mocked Maher's comments about Donald Trump.
- Maher defended his meeting with Donald Trump and criticised David's essay, calling it 'unhelpful and dumb' and questioning critics who refuse to engage with the US leader.