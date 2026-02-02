Mega superstar pauses Tokyo concert to condemn ICE
- Lady Gaga paused her concert in Tokyo to condemn United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
- The 39-year-old pop superstar made the statement during her Mayhem Ball Tour on Thursday, 29 January.
- She expressed her heartbreak for people, children, and families across America who she believes are being "mercilessly targeted by ICE".
- Her comments follow growing public outrage over the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents.
