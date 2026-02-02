Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mega superstar pauses Tokyo concert to condemn ICE

Lady Gaga stops show to condemn ICE
  • Lady Gaga paused her concert in Tokyo to condemn United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
  • The 39-year-old pop superstar made the statement during her Mayhem Ball Tour on Thursday, 29 January.
  • She expressed her heartbreak for people, children, and families across America who she believes are being "mercilessly targeted by ICE".
  • Her comments follow growing public outrage over the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents.
