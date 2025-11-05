Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kristen Stewart says Hollywood is ‘in a state of emergency’ during powerful speech

Kristen Stewart on playing 'the most famous woman in the world'
  • Actor Kristen Stewart urged women in film to "print their own currency" and reject tokenism during a powerful speech at the Academy Women’s Luncheon.
  • Stewart, who recently directed The Chronology of Water, highlighted the pervasive issue of gender inequality in Hollywood, stating the business is "in a state of emergency".
  • She spoke about the "violence of silencing" and the anger women feel, advocating for "hard truths" to become "springboards to freedom".
  • The event, sponsored by Chanel, also celebrated the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, a programme supporting emerging female filmmakers.
  • Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter presented the fellowship awards and emphasised the crucial role of mentorship in bridging aspiration and opportunity for women in the industry.
