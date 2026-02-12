Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Krispy Kreme giving away thousands of free donuts on Friday the 13th

Krispy Kreme store held up at gunpoint by robber
  • Krispy Kreme is giving away 13,000 12-count boxes of original glazed doughnuts at random to customers at participating US locations.
  • The promotion aims to reverse the traditional bad luck associated with Friday the 13th.
  • Winners will receive a coupon for a free dozen doughnuts, which can be redeemed within 13 days starting from Feb. 15.
  • A list of participating Krispy Kreme shops is available on the company's website.
  • This is not the first Friday the 13th promotion by Krispy Kreme; in 2024, they offered a dozen doughnuts for 13 cents with a purchase.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in