TV star reveals health battle as she prepares for brain surgery

General Hospital's Kirsten Storms to Undergo Surgery for a Brain Aneurysm
  • General Hospital actor Kirsten Storms, 41, is preparing for brain surgery to treat an aneurysm.
  • The aneurysm, a ballooning of a blood vessel in the brain, was discovered in January during a scan.
  • Doctors had been monitoring a cyst left on her brain from a previous surgery in 2021 when the aneurysm was found.
  • A procedure involving threading a camera from her leg to her brain was attempted, but the aneurysm could not be 'coiled' due to a complex situation.
  • Storms took a leave of absence from General Hospital in June and relocated to Tennessee, with the show accommodating her request.
