King Charles ‘Harmony’ philosophy to feature in new documentary
- King Charles is set to star in a new documentary, 'Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision', which will launch on Prime Video in early 2026 across over 240 countries.
- The film will explore his lifelong commitment to promoting a sustainable world and his efforts to bring nature and humanity into harmony.
- It will feature the King’s own reflections and archive footage, delving into the origins and evolution of his 'Harmony' philosophy, first detailed in his 2010 book.
- Charles expressed his hope that the documentary will inspire a new audience to protect the planet and encourage a concerted effort to restore humanity's relationship with nature.
- The documentary will also showcase the practical application of the Harmony philosophy through the work of The King’s Foundation, with its director calling it a story of hope and resilience.