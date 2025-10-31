Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King Charles Amazon Prime documentary to be narrated by Oscar-winning actress

Amazon Prime Video is releasing a new documentary about King Charles
Amazon Prime Video is releasing a new documentary about King Charles (Phil Noble/PA)
  • Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet is set to narrate "Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision", a documentary about King Charles.
  • The film, scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video in early 2026, will highlight the work of The King’s Foundation.
  • It will showcase King Charles’s commitment to bringing nature and humanity into harmony, focusing on his "harmony" philosophy.
  • Winslet, an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, expressed her shared passion for protecting the planet and building sustainable communities.
  • The documentary will explore how The King’s Foundation applies this philosophy through projects such as community regeneration and sustainable textiles.
