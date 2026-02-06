Another act withdraws from Kid Rock music festival following fan backlash
- Rock band Shinedown has withdrawn from Kid Rock’s 2026 Rock the Country music festival following fan backlash.
- The band said their decision was made to avoid participating in something they believe would “create further division.”
- Their inclusion in the lineup had drawn criticism from fans who were unhappy with the band aligning with Kid Rock, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.
- Rapper Ludacris was also removed from the lineup, with his representative citing a “mix-up,” and country singers Carter Faith and Morgan Wade have also quietly withdrawn.
- The Rock the Country festival is scheduled to run in eight US cities from May to September, featuring artists like Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, and Nelly.
