Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kevin Spacey lands first TV part in nearly 10 years as an ‘imaginary’ character

Kevin Spacey describes past behaviour as 'handsy' during interview with Piers Morgan
  • Kevin Spacey is set to make his first major television appearance since being fired from Netflix's House of Cards in 2017.
  • He will star in Minimarket, an Italian comedy series, portraying himself as an imaginary mentor to the main character.
  • The 10-episode series is scheduled for release on the Italian state broadcaster RAI's streaming platform, Raiplay, on 26 December.
  • Spacey was cleared of sexual misconduct allegations in a Manhattan court in 2022 and acquitted of all nine offences in a UK trial in 2023.
  • Since his acquittals, he has taken on several smaller film roles and recently received the Maximo Award for Excellence at the Italian Global Series Festival.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in