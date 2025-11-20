Kevin Spacey says he’s ‘homeless’ eight years on from sexual assault scandal
- Kevin Spacey has claimed he is homeless and living in hotels, eight years after a sexual assault scandal led to the loss of his career.
- He stated he lost his home due to astronomical costs over the past seven years, with very little income.
- Spacey was exiled from mainstream Hollywood in 2017 following multiple sexual misconduct allegations, which he has consistently denied.
- He was acquitted of all charges in a US court in 2022 and in a UK trial in 2023, where he faced nine sexual assault offences.
- Despite his legal victories, Spacey believes he remains 'blacklisted' but is attempting a career comeback, performing cabaret and starring in small film projects.