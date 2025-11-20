Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kevin Spacey says he’s ‘homeless’ eight years on from sexual assault scandal

  • Kevin Spacey has claimed he is homeless and living in hotels, eight years after a sexual assault scandal led to the loss of his career.
  • He stated he lost his home due to astronomical costs over the past seven years, with very little income.
  • Spacey was exiled from mainstream Hollywood in 2017 following multiple sexual misconduct allegations, which he has consistently denied.
  • He was acquitted of all charges in a US court in 2022 and in a UK trial in 2023, where he faced nine sexual assault offences.
  • Despite his legal victories, Spacey believes he remains 'blacklisted' but is attempting a career comeback, performing cabaret and starring in small film projects.
