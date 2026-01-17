Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kennedy Center sees more cancellations after controversial rebrand

Trump claims he's surprised after Trump-appointed board (illegally) renames it the Trump-Kennedy Center
  • The Martha Graham Dance Company has canceled its April performance at the Kennedy Center, joining a growing list of artists protesting Donald Trump's controversial takeover of the institution.
  • This follows the Trump-appointed board's decision to rebrand the venue as the Trump-Kennedy Center, a move that has drawn criticism from the Kennedy family and Democratic lawmakers.
  • Donald Trump, who returned to office in February 2025, replaced previous board members with his own appointees, including Susie Wiles and Usha Vance, stating his intention to remove 'woke' programming.
  • Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sonia De Los Santos also withdrew from her upcoming appearances, explaining that the current atmosphere at the venue does not feel welcoming for her or her audience.
  • The Washington National Opera announced it is seeking to terminate its affiliation with the Kennedy Center and will move all future performances, citing the elimination of support and new requirements for upfront funding.
