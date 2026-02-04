Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Keke Palmer shocks TV hosts with dating confession

Keke Palmer reveals why she'd never live with her partner
  • Keke Palmer stated she would never live with a romantic partner during an appearance on TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle.
  • The actor, who was promoting her new series The Burbs, cited her need for "alone time" as the main reason.
  • Palmer, who shares a two-year-old son, Leodis, with ex Darius Jackson, was inspired by a 2016 interview with Whoopi Goldberg on the same topic.
  • She indicated that the closest she would come to cohabitation would be living in the same house but with two separate bedrooms.
  • Her firm stance on maintaining personal space in a relationship surprised the show's hosts.
