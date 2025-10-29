Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Keira Knightley proud of ‘nepo baby’ status

Keira Knightly admits she is a ‘nepo baby’ and praises parents for giving her ‘connections’
  • Keira Knightley has publicly identified herself as a "nepo baby", acknowledging that her renowned parents provided her with "connections" in the acting world.
  • Speaking on Giovanni Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, the actor said she is not "annoyed" by the label, noting her agent is her mother's best friend.
  • Knightley is the daughter of playwright Sharman MacDonald and actor Will Knightley.
  • She said that acting is often "generational" and that such connections are a reality.
  • She said that if her own children were to pursue acting, they would also inevitably face the "nepo baby" designation.
