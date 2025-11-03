Katy Perry’s ex Diplo claims he also dated Justin Trudeau
- DJ Diplo claimed on the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast that he had dated both singer Katy Perry and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.
- The podcast episode gained significant attention after Perry and Trudeau made their relationship public.
- Diplo and Katy Perry were briefly linked romantically in 2014.
- His comment about Trudeau occurred during a discussion about Quebec, where he described the prime minister as "hot".
- The podcast later issued a clarification, saying that Diplo's claim about dating Trudeau was made in jest.