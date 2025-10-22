Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Katherine Ryan shares details of labour in first interview since giving birth

Katherine Ryan spills details of pregnancy in first interview since giving birth
  • Katherine Ryan has revealed details of the birth of her fourth child, daughter Holland Julitte, on her podcast Telling Everybody Everything.
  • She described the birth as "pretty smooth sailing", with active labour lasting just 45 minutes.
  • Ryan candidly shared an embarrassing moment during labour, admitting she "s*** herself" in front of her "handsome doctor", a celebrity obstetrician.
  • Holland Julitte is Ryan's fourth child; she also has son Fred, four, and daughter Fenna, two, with husband Bobby Kootstra, and eldest daughter Violet, 16, from a previous relationship.
  • Watch the video in full above.
