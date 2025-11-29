Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Katherine Ryan on Christmas with her newborn baby

Katherine Ryan reveals what Christmas with her new baby will look like
  • Katherine Ryan attended the premiere of her new film, Tinsel Town, just six weeks after giving birth to her fourth child.
  • Her youngest child, Holland Julitte, was born in October and will be six weeks old tomorrow.
  • Ryan highlighted the challenge of balancing Christmas celebrations for her four children, whose ages range from 16 years to nearly six weeks.
  • She stated her intention to maintain her Christmas traditions, which she humorously described as 'exhausting everyone'.
  • These traditions include a fancy Christmas lunch in London, attending carols at the Royal Albert Hall, and visiting Christmas trains and Grottos.
