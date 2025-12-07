Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kate Winslet talks ageing gracefully in the era of plastic surgery

Kate Winslet issues powerful message on grief with new film 'Goodbye June'
  • Kate Winslet has urged her famous peers to maintain natural looks, expressing concern over the rise of non-surgical cosmetic procedures and weight-loss drugs.
  • She stated that people are becoming “obsessed with chasing an idea of perfection to get more likes on Instagram,” which she finds “terrifying” and “devastating.”
  • Winslet praised actors such as Helen Mirren, Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough, and Sigourney Weaver for aging naturally in the public eye.
  • She criticized the double standard in Hollywood, where women are labelled 'brave' for not wearing makeup or having wrinkles, a sentiment not applied to men.
  • Winslet is currently promoting her directorial debut, 'Goodbye June,' which explores themes of loss and grief, set to premiere on Netflix on December 24.
