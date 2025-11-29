Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Princess Kate unveils huge line-up for annual carol service

Royal arrivals Westminster Abbey for the Together at Christmas carol service
  • The Princess of Wales will host her fifth annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey on 5 December.
  • The event will feature performances from artists including Katie Melua, Griff, Fisherman’s Friends, Hannah Waddingham, and Dan Smith from Bastille.
  • Prince William is scheduled to give a reading, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis also expected to attend.
  • The service will celebrate love, community spirit, and kindness, with readings by Hollywood stars Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
  • The Westminster Abbey service will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve and repeated on Christmas Day, alongside 15 community carol services across the UK.
