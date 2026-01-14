Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kate Garraway reveals ‘horror’ on GMB set as her teeth fall out

Kate Garraway's teeth fall out just before GMB broadcast
  • Kate Garraway revealed her teeth began falling out just before a Good Morning Britain broadcast.
  • She shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday (14 January) showing visibly cracked tooth caps.
  • The damage occurred due to an "unfortunate collision with a taxi window" over the weekend.
  • Garraway used Fixodent, a denture fixative, to secure her teeth before going on air on Monday (12 January).
  • She expressed the challenge of appearing "young and cool" while having to glue her teeth on at 3am.
