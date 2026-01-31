Kate Garraway screams live on air after robot dog surprise
- Kate Garraway screamed live on air during a Good Morning Britain broadcast after being startled by a mobile robot dog.
- The incident occurred on Friday 30 January, while Garraway and co-host Ranvir Singh were presenting.
- The robot dog, named Spot, had previously appeared on America's Got Talent before its television studio visit.
- Garraway shrieked and jumped from her seat when the mechanical canine unexpectedly approached her from behind.
- Spot is now used at a decommissioned nuclear plant in Sellafield, where it is sent into areas considered too dangerous for human access.
