Big Bang Theory star left with embarrassing side effect after Botox
- Kaley Cuoco revealed that her first experience with Botox, undertaken halfway through filming The Big Bang Theory, left her unable to move her forehead.
- This inability to move her face significantly hindered her comedic performance as Penny, making it difficult to tell jokes naturally.
- Realising the negative impact on her acting, Cuoco decided to reduce her use of Botox on her forehead, though she continues to receive injections in other areas like around her eyes and neck.
- The actor shared her experience on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, detailing the trial-and-error process of cosmetic procedures.
- Other celebrities, including Meghan Trainor, have also spoken out about negative outcomes from cosmetic procedures, with Trainor regretting “too much Botox” and lip filler.
