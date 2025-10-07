Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Justin Bieber was left in giggling fit after visiting McDonald’s in Scotland

Justin Bieber orders at Scottish fast food joint during golfing trip
  • Justin Bieber attempted to order a burrito from a McDonald's drive-thru in Dundee, Scotland, following a night out.
  • A staff member informed the singer that burritos were not on the menu, which resulted in laughter from Bieber and his friends.
  • Bieber shared the humorous interaction on Instagram on Monday, 6 October.
  • The Canadian star is currently on a golfing trip along Scotland's east coast, having also been seen playing piano in Gleneagles and enjoying fish and chips in St Andrews.
  • Watch the video in full above.
Thank you for registering

