Why Justin Bieber performed in his underwear at the Grammys
- Justin Bieber performed at the 2026 Grammy Awards wearing only satin lavender boxer shorts, featuring his Skylrk brand logo, and diamante-covered black socks.
- He delivered a rendition of 'Yukon' from his Grammy-nominated 2025 album, 'Swag,' using the performance to promote his recently launched fashion brand.
- Bieber, who launched Skylrk in January selling high-end basics, was nominated for four Grammy awards but did not win Album of the Year, which went to Bad Bunny.
- Earlier, he arrived on the red carpet in a custom Balenciaga suit, accessorised with an 'ICE Out' pin to show solidarity with anti-ICE protests across America.
- His album Swag, his first full-length release since 2021, was inspired by his devotion as a husband and father, offering a more personal and reflective sound.
