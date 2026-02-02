Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Justin Bieber performed in his underwear at the Grammys

Justin Bieber gives shirtless performance in boxers at Grammys 2026
  • Justin Bieber performed at the 2026 Grammy Awards wearing only satin lavender boxer shorts, featuring his Skylrk brand logo, and diamante-covered black socks.
  • He delivered a rendition of 'Yukon' from his Grammy-nominated 2025 album, 'Swag,' using the performance to promote his recently launched fashion brand.
  • Bieber, who launched Skylrk in January selling high-end basics, was nominated for four Grammy awards but did not win Album of the Year, which went to Bad Bunny.
  • Earlier, he arrived on the red carpet in a custom Balenciaga suit, accessorised with an 'ICE Out' pin to show solidarity with anti-ICE protests across America.
  • His album Swag, his first full-length release since 2021, was inspired by his devotion as a husband and father, offering a more personal and reflective sound.
