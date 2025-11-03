Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds officially dismissed

‘It Ends With Us’ Star Isabela Ferrer Says Baldoni Manipulated Her
  • Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds has formally ended.
  • The lawsuit concluded after Baldoni failed to file an amended complaint by the October deadline set by Judge Lewis Liman.
  • Judge Liman had previously dismissed Baldoni's suit in June, ruling that Lively's accusations of sexual harassment were legally protected.
  • Lively responded to the judge's warning about a final judgment, requesting that it be declared and her claim for legal fees remain active, which was granted.
  • The legal battle stemmed from their film, with Lively alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign, leading to Baldoni's countersuit.
