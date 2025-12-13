Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Strictly pro in tears following first performance of semi-final

Strictly's Balvinder Sopal fights back tears after dance mistakes
  • Strictly Come Dancing professional Julian Callion became emotional after performing a Salsa with partner Balvinder Sopal in the semi-final, scoring 35 points.
  • Callion's mother flew from Australia to watch him, and he expressed his lifelong desire to make his family proud.
  • The couple, who have survived five dance-offs, are also set to perform a Waltz in their bid to reach the final.
  • Callion, 30, revealed he almost abandoned his dream of joining Strictly after several unsuccessful auditions before the 2025 series.
  • Other semi-finalists include Amber Davies, George Clarke and Karen Carney, with Carney also shedding tears of pride after her Waltz with Carlos Gu.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in