Jonathan Ross hints at Celebrity Traitors rift: ‘It’s just a game’
- Jonathan Ross believes some of his fellow Celebrity Traitors contestants are still holding a grudge against him.
- Ross, who was a Traitor on the show alongside winner Alan Carr and singer Cat Burns, found the experience difficult.
- Speaking on the Reel Talk podcast, he noted that the strong emotions displayed at the end of the series showed how challenging it was for all involved.
- He observed that certain individuals from the show appear to struggle with accepting that it was 'just a game'.
- Ross chose not to name the specific people he believes are still harbouring resentment.