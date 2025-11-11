Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jonathan Ross hints at Celebrity Traitors rift: 'It's just a game'

Jonathan Ross reveals Celebrity Traitors stars are still 'holding a grudge' against him
  • Jonathan Ross believes some of his fellow Celebrity Traitors contestants are still holding a grudge against him.
  • Ross, who was a Traitor on the show alongside winner Alan Carr and singer Cat Burns, found the experience difficult.
  • Speaking on the Reel Talk podcast, he noted that the strong emotions displayed at the end of the series showed how challenging it was for all involved.
  • He observed that certain individuals from the show appear to struggle with accepting that it was 'just a game'.
  • Ross chose not to name the specific people he believes are still harbouring resentment.
