Stranger Things star opens up on fatherhood: ‘You have to grow up very fast’

Stranger Things star opens up on final day of recording
  • Charlie Heaton, known for his role as Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things, reflected on becoming a father at the age of 20.
  • The 31-year-old actor, who shares an 11-year-old son named Archie with ex Akiko Matsuura, stated that early fatherhood forced him to "grow up very fast" and learn "ethical priorities".
  • Heaton acknowledged the "sacrifice" of distance from his son, which is part of his career.
  • He also discussed his nine-year relationship with Stranger Things co-star Natalia Dyer, describing it as a "gift" to work with his best friend.
  • Heaton highlighted the mutual understanding and support they share due to their shared experiences in the acting industry, and is set to appear next in HBO's Industry.
