Wicked star makes history with landmark award
- Jonathan Bailey, star of Bridgerton and Wicked, has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.
- The announcement was made on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with Bailey expressing he was incredibly flattered and found the title completely absurd.
- Bailey makes history as the first openly gay actor to receive the accolade, highlighting his work with The Shameless Fund, which supports LGBT+ organisations in the UK.
- His selection coincides with the 40th anniversary of People's Sexiest Man Alive series, and his win has been widely praised across social media.
- The English actor is set to reprise his role as Prince Fiyero in the Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, and also starred in Jurassic World: Rebirth.