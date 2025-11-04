Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wicked star makes history with landmark award

Wicked: For Good trailer
  • Jonathan Bailey, star of Bridgerton and Wicked, has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.
  • The announcement was made on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with Bailey expressing he was incredibly flattered and found the title completely absurd.
  • Bailey makes history as the first openly gay actor to receive the accolade, highlighting his work with The Shameless Fund, which supports LGBT+ organisations in the UK.
  • His selection coincides with the 40th anniversary of People's Sexiest Man Alive series, and his win has been widely praised across social media.
  • The English actor is set to reprise his role as Prince Fiyero in the Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, and also starred in Jurassic World: Rebirth.
