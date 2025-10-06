Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

John Woodvine death: Veteran star of The Crown dies aged 96

English actor John Woodvine
English actor John Woodvine (Getty)
  • Veteran stage and screen actor John Woodvine has died peacefully at his home at the age of 96.
  • Woodvine was widely recognised for his roles in the 1981 horror comedy An American Werewolf In London and as Detective Inspector Witty in the 1960s BBC drama Z Cars.
  • His extensive career spanned over 70 stage productions, including with the Old Vic, National Theatre, and Royal Shakespeare Company, where he played Banquo in Macbeth.
  • He received an Olivier Award for Comedy Performance of the Year in 1987 for his work in The Henrys.
  • Woodvine's diverse screen credits also included appearances in The Crown, Doctor Who, Edge Of Darkness, and the recent film Enys Men.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in