Famed actor rings in 72nd birthday by obtaining another pilot license

John Travolta dresses as Danny Zuko in surprise Grease performance
  • John Travolta celebrated his 72nd birthday by announcing he had obtained a pilot's licence for a Global Express private jet.
  • The actor shared a video on Instagram from the cockpit, expressing his pride in the achievement.
  • Travolta has been a licensed pilot since he was 22 and holds licences for various aircraft, including Boeing 747, 707, and 737.
  • His late wife, Kelly Preston, previously spoke about his passion for aviation, noting they had a runway at their home.
  • In a recent interview, Travolta discussed the varied reasons pilots enjoy their profession, highlighting the “joy of flight.”
