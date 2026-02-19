Famed actor rings in 72nd birthday by obtaining another pilot license
- John Travolta celebrated his 72nd birthday by announcing he had obtained a pilot's licence for a Global Express private jet.
- The actor shared a video on Instagram from the cockpit, expressing his pride in the achievement.
- Travolta has been a licensed pilot since he was 22 and holds licences for various aircraft, including Boeing 747, 707, and 737.
- His late wife, Kelly Preston, previously spoke about his passion for aviation, noting they had a runway at their home.
- In a recent interview, Travolta discussed the varied reasons pilots enjoy their profession, highlighting the “joy of flight.”
