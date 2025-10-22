John Stamos says he is ‘heartbroken’ for Lori Loughlin amid separation from Mossimo Giannulli
- John Stamos, Lori Loughlin's former Full House co-star, expressed heartbreak over her recent separation from husband Mossimo Giannulli after 28 years.
- Stamos criticized Giannulli, labelling him a “terrible narcissist” and suggesting Loughlin endured significant hardship during their marriage.
- He defended Loughlin regarding the 2019 college admissions scandal, claiming she “didn't deserve to be dragged through that” and had little involvement.
- Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for bribing a USC coach with $500,000 to secure their daughters' university admission.
- Loughlin served two months in prison and Giannulli five months for their roles in the scandal, alongside fines and community service.