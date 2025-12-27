Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

John Lydon says Sex Pistols offered no support after his wife died

Related: Sex Pistols’ John Lydon 'terrified' as he competes to become Ireland's Eurovision entry
  • John Lydon, known as Johnny Rotten, claims his former Sex Pistols bandmates did not contact him following the death of his wife, Nora Forster, in April 2023.
  • Forster, Lydon's wife of nearly 50 years, died from Alzheimer's, with Lydon having been her full-time carer for two years.
  • Lydon expressed his disappointment in a new interview, saying that he “expected some kind of connection” from Steve Jones, Glen Matlock, and Paul Cook.
  • The Sex Pistols members are currently performing together, with Frank Carter replacing Lydon.
  • Lydon also criticised the 2022 biopic Pistol, directed by Danny Boyle, calling it “terrible” and expressing frustration at not being consulted for the project.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in