Influential Australian radio ‘legend’ dies, aged 90

  • Veteran Australian talk radio broadcaster John Laws, known as the "Golden Tonsils", has died peacefully at his Sydney home at the age of 90.
  • Laws dominated Australian airwaves for over seven decades, beginning his career in 1953 and becoming one of the country's most influential and highest-paid radio personalities.
  • His morning show reached an estimated two million listeners at its peak, and he interviewed 17 Australian prime ministers, earning him induction into the Commercial Radio Hall of Fame in 2003.
  • Despite his significant influence, Laws' career also faced public and regulatory challenges, including a 1999 "cash-for-comment" inquiry and criticism for controversial on-air remarks.
  • Tributes poured in from prominent figures including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, and actor Russell Crowe, who remembered him as a "legend".
