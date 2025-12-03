Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Joe Marler reveals ‘bonkers’ offer he made to appear on Celebrity Traitors

Joe Marler made the final of Celebrity Traitors
Joe Marler made the final of Celebrity Traitors (BBC)
  • Former England rugby international Joe Marler revealed he was so keen to appear on 'The Celebrity Traitors' that he initially offered to pay for his place.
  • Marler, 35, reached the final of the BBC reality gameshow earlier this year, where he was ultimately ousted by comedian Nick Mohammed.
  • Speaking on Waitrose’s Dish podcast, Marler explained his “bonkers” offer, stating he was a significant fan of the programme.
  • He expressed his enjoyment of being able to interact with and “outwit” fellow celebrity contestants such as Stephen Fry, Jonathan Ross, and Celia Imrie.
  • Despite playing as a Faithful, Marler stated he would not wish to return as a Traitor; the series was eventually won by Alan Carr, who donated his £87,500 prize to Neuroblastoma UK.
