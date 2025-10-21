Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Joe Jonas denies drug use rumors after viral TikTok: ‘I’ve never touched cocaine’

Video Player Placeholder
Fifth Harmony Reunites After 7 Years at Jonas Brothers Concert #FifthHarmony #JonasBrothers #Shorts
  • Joe Jonas has once again denied using drugs after a viral TikTok video showed him fidgeting with his nose backstage during a concert.
  • The singer, 36, told Esquire he has “never touched cocaine in my life” and would be “a little slicker about it” if he did.
  • The clip, which garnered over 11 million views, led to speculation among some viewers that he was snorting cocaine, while others attributed his behavior to allergies.
  • Jonas had previously commented on the video, asking, “lol, you never had a booger?”, though this comment appears to have since been deleted.
  • The Jonas Brothers' tour has also produced other viral moments, including a reunion with former Camp Rock co-star Demi Lovato.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in