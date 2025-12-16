Influential country-rock star dies months after being diagnosed with two incurable diseases
- Country artist Joe Ely has died at the age of 78 at his home in Taos, New Mexico.
- His family announced he passed away from complications related to Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s disease and pneumonia.
- Ely was renowned for blending rock and country genres, touring with major rock acts such as The Clash and The Rolling Stones.
- He released 17 studio albums and was a member of The Flatlanders and Grammy-winning supergroup Los Super Seven.
- Ely was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame in 2022, with his live performances praised for their dynamic intensity.