Joanna Lumley says humans would be seen as a ‘plague’ in history

  • Dame Joanna Lumley described humans as “unbearably vain and destructive”, suggesting non-humans would view them as a “plague”.
  • The actress, who enjoys “frightening stories”, affirmed her belief in ghosts, linking it to a sense of spiritual awareness.
  • Lumley is starring opposite Tobias Menzies in Mark Gatiss’s A Ghost Story For Christmas: The Room In The Tower, an adaptation of EF Benson’s short story.
  • She will also appear in the Amandaland Christmas special, reuniting with Jennifer Saunders, who plays her character's sister, Aunt Joan.
  • This marks the first scripted on-screen collaboration between Lumley and Saunders since 2016's Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.
