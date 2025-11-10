Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Joan Collins battles roadworks as she gets ‘trapped’ trying to get across London

Joan Collins gets 'trapped' on London street due to roadworks
  • Joan Collins, 92, faced considerable difficulty navigating central London due to extensive roadworks.
  • The iconic actor was attempting to attend her brother's show on Sunday, 9 November 2025.
  • She documented her struggle in an Instagram video, highlighting the widespread presence of roadworks in the capital.
  • Collins described feeling 'trapped' by the construction, which made crossing the street impossible.
  • She then took to social media to post the video.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in