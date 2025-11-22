Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC cast warned about Jimmy Savile during 1988 production

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story trailer
  • The original cast of the BBC's Narnia series, filmed in 1988, have revealed they were warned about Jimmy Savile during production.
  • Sophie Cook, who played Susan, recounted that a floor manager advised them to avoid Savile, describing him as a "kiddie fiddler", as he was working in an adjacent studio.
  • Cook suggested that the awareness of Savile's predatory behaviour was "culturally accepted" at the time, despite allegations emerging in the 1980s.
  • The BBC responded by referring to the Dame Janet Smith review, commissioned after Savile's death, stating they accepted its findings and implemented changes.
  • The cast also discussed other experiences during their reunion for the documentary 'Return to Narnia', including public scrutiny and hurtful negative press.
