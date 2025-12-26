Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel blasts ‘tyranny’ in US as he makes plea to UK

Jimmy Kimmel asks UK ‘not to give up’ on US as he blasts Trump in Christmas speech
  • Jimmy Kimmel delivered a Christmas message for Channel 4, parodying the official royal address.
  • He urged Britons not to give up on the US, acknowledging a current “wobble” but predicting recovery within “about three years”.
  • Kimmel said that “fascism” and “tyranny” are “booming” under the current US administration.
  • He referenced his ongoing feud with Donald Trump, claiming the president “would like to shut me up”.
  • Kimmel's show was temporarily taken off air in September after comments he made about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
