Jimmy Kimmel said he used to ‘pray’ for ABC to cancel his show
- Jimmy Kimmel admitted he frequently wished for ABC to cancel his late-night talk show during its early years, feeling lost and unprepared.
- He struggled significantly to secure guests for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, often having to call on friends like Sarah Silverman at the last minute.
- Kimmel confessed he “didn't know what I was doing” in the initial stages of hosting the program, which began in 2003.
- This admission follows a recent, brief suspension of his show by ABC due to comments made about a fatal shooting, which led to a spike in Hulu and Disney+ subscription cancellations.
- Despite the early difficulties and recent controversy, the show eventually stabilized, and Kimmel's return episode after the suspension saw a significant boost in ratings.