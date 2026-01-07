Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel Live quietly hit by cost-cutting move despite host’s new contract

Jimmy Kimmel announces he has become a grandfather
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! is reportedly reducing its nightly musical performances, significantly cutting the number of available slots.
  • The decision means musical acts will now be showcased either two nights a week or on a variable schedule, due to reported budget tightening.
  • This change comes despite Jimmy Kimmel recently signing a new contract with ABC parent company Disney to continue hosting until at least 2027.
  • The move is part of a wider trend of diminishing late-night television, including the upcoming cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show.
  • Kimmel recently won the best talk show prize at the Critics Choice Awards, where he made comments referencing Donald Trump and OpenAI.
